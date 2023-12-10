Kaspa Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $2.66 billion and approximately $37.13 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 21,874,332,770 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 21,863,764,803.1862. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.12862309 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $35,781,067.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

