Kava Price Tops $0.85 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $860.65 million and approximately $21.48 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00083446 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00024040 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00012440 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000457 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,011,986,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,012,108,408 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.