Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1472 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th.
Kesko Oyj Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:KKOYY opened at $9.63 on Friday. Kesko Oyj has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $12.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30.
Kesko Oyj Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kesko Oyj
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Kesko Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesko Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.