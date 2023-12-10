KOK One Day Volume Hits $853,343.62 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KOK has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $8.19 million and approximately $853,343.62 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00017836 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43,745.13 or 0.99984995 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010798 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008793 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003484 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01635605 USD and is down -4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $893,601.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

