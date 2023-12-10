Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $38.15 million and $539,082.86 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00076733 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00039565 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00026260 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

