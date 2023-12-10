KonPay 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $94,138.73 (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One KonPay coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KonPay has traded 32% lower against the dollar. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $8.40 million and $94,138.73 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KonPay Profile

KonPay launched on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com.

KonPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

