Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0059 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 10th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $4.66 million and $105.21 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 795,119,841 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 795,091,340.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00550087 USD and is up 21.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $235.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
