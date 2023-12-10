Loom Network Price Reaches $0.12 (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Loom Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $148.50 million and approximately $21.74 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,219,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

