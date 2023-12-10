MARBLEX (MBX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.79 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001749 BTC on popular exchanges. MARBLEX has a market cap of $74.71 million and $2.79 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MARBLEX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 323,062,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,319,857 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 323,062,651 with 101,319,856.86949944 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.81577847 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $2,268,949.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MARBLEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MARBLEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.