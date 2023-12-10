Mask Network (MASK) Trading Up 8.9% This Week

Mask Network (MASK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for about $3.82 or 0.00008703 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Mask Network has a total market cap of $313.55 million and $135.93 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,112,500 tokens. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

