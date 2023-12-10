Metahero Price Hits $0.0031 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. In the last week, Metahero has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $24.80 million and approximately $826,559.62 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,966,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

