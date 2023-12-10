Metars Genesis (MRS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81,957.29

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Metars Genesis has a market cap of $79.19 million and $81,957.29 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Metars Genesis token can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002981 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metars Genesis Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.31222906 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $81,042.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metars Genesis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metars Genesis using one of the exchanges listed above.

