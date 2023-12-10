Monero Market Cap Achieves $3.24 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last seven days, Monero has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $176.17 or 0.00402206 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and approximately $81.18 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,802.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00176587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $251.14 or 0.00573387 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008664 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00050180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00120634 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000660 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,369,318 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

