Moonbeam Hits Market Capitalization of $269.30 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $269.30 million and $15.37 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000776 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00084749 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00024359 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00012717 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001204 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,096,637,606 coins and its circulating supply is 792,978,082 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

