Moonbeam Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17.72 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 10th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $251.12 million and $17.72 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00084456 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00023952 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00012806 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,096,673,087 coins and its circulating supply is 793,003,645 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

