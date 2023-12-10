NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $2.33 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.34 billion and $232.14 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.33 or 0.00005530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00084376 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00023696 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00012650 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003992 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000102 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,082,457 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,003,804,576 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.50866059 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 322 active market(s) with $311,072,245.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.