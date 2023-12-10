Nervos Network (CKB) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.67 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $157.16 million and $2.67 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,678.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00177001 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $250.69 or 0.00573949 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.11 or 0.00403201 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00049968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00121604 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000651 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,789,531,400 coins and its circulating supply is 43,117,278,708 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.