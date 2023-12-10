NXM Market Cap Achieves $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One NXM token can currently be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00017834 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,685.06 or 0.99942426 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010811 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008815 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

