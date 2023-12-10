Orchid Price Up 6% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last week, Orchid has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0797 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $78.01 million and $5.32 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00017211 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,113.11 or 1.00032163 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010856 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009369 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003612 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,379,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08716803 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $4,453,702.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.