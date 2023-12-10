Osmosis Price Reaches $0.81 on Exchanges (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $400.97 million and approximately $23.66 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001929 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Osmosis has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000961 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Osmosis Coin Profile
Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 587,378,721 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Osmosis
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Osmosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Osmosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.