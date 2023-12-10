Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th.

Penns Woods Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ PWOD opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.75.

Penns Woods Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PWOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWOD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 497.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 315,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 262,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 104.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 66,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 211.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 54,319 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 282.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 45,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter worth $508,000. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and IRAs accounts.

