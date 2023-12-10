Pepe Trading Up 17.7% This Week (PEPE)

Pepe (PEPE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Pepe token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pepe has a total market capitalization of $602.50 million and approximately $174.41 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pepe has traded up 17.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pepe Token Profile

Pepe’s launch date was April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Pepe is www.pepe.vip. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth.

Pepe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8 with 417,481,332,889,206.1 in circulation. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000154 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 310 active market(s) with $250,654,526.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepe using one of the exchanges listed above.

