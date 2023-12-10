Philcoin Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Philcoin has a market capitalization of $244.61 million and approximately $1,348.34 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Philcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Philcoin has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Philcoin

Philcoin’s launch date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.

