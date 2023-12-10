Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HNW opened at $10.73 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.12.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
