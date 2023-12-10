Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HNW opened at $10.73 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $133,000.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

