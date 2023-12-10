Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This is a boost from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PHD stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 81,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 50,769 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 157,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 28,252 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.