Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This is a boost from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PHD stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.