Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th.
Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $7.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer High Income Fund
Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer High Income Fund
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.