Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $7.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $89,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

