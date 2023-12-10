Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MAV opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $8.87.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,374 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $98,833.86. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,440,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,620.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 15,726 shares of company stock valued at $115,200.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 20.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the second quarter worth $283,000.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.