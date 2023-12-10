Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance
NYSE:MAV opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $8.87.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,374 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $98,833.86. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,440,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,620.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 15,726 shares of company stock valued at $115,200.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
