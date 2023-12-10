Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $3.45 on Top Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Qtum has a market cap of $361.11 million and approximately $59.27 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $3.45 or 0.00007870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,354.48 or 0.05375546 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00084521 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00024356 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00015066 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00012781 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000461 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

