Request Price Hits $0.0910 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Request has a total market cap of $90.94 million and $1.31 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0910 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00017459 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,434.52 or 0.99995395 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010960 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008862 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,702,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,702,434.1855272 with 999,702,433.3455272 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09233018 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $1,753,385.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.