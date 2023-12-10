Secret (SIE) Trading 13.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 10th. During the last week, Secret has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $10.59 million and $7,244.71 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0035635 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,572.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

