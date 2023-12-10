Seele-N Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Seele-N has a market cap of $516,665.69 and $332.67 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Seele-N

Seele-N is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002241 USD and is up 3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,795.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

