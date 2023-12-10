SentinelOne (NYSE:S) and SAP (NYSE:SAP) Critical Comparison

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) and SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SAP and SentinelOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP 18.45% 8.22% 4.97% SentinelOne -62.89% -20.10% -14.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of SAP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of SentinelOne shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of SAP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of SentinelOne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP 0 4 6 0 2.60 SentinelOne 0 15 7 1 2.39

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SAP and SentinelOne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SAP presently has a consensus price target of $151.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.72%. SentinelOne has a consensus price target of $20.58, suggesting a potential downside of 14.24%. Given SAP’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SAP is more favorable than SentinelOne.

Volatility and Risk

SAP has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SentinelOne has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SAP and SentinelOne’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP $32.15 billion 5.88 $2.41 billion $5.20 30.80 SentinelOne $573.08 million 12.38 -$378.68 million ($1.25) -19.20

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than SentinelOne. SentinelOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SAP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SAP beats SentinelOne on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management. The company also provides SAP customer experience solutions; SAP Business Technology platform that enables customers and partners to build, integrate, and extend applications in a cloud-native way; and SAP Business Network that enables companies to collaborate with trading partners for supply chain visibility. In addition, it offers SAP Signavio help customers to scan their operations to understand and improve their business process landscape; Experience Management solutions; SAP's industry cloud solutions that provides modular solutions addressing industry-specific functions; and sustainability-related solutions. The company has a partnership Google Cloud to build the future of open data and AI for enterprises. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

