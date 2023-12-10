Siacoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28.25 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $28.25 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,953.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00174888 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.79 or 0.00559647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.29 or 0.00401125 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00048171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00117716 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000631 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,927,665,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,903,794,422 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.