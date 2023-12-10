SingularityNET (AGIX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $327.61 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $327.61 million and approximately $30.80 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000748 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00017956 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,831.54 or 1.00071954 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00010732 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008780 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,354,841,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,354,841,475.5592766 with 1,243,308,611.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.32732804 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $42,751,777.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

