SOLVE (SOLVE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $641,517.04

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 10th. SOLVE has a total market cap of $14.80 million and approximately $641,517.04 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 665,125,013 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

