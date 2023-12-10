South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) & Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) and South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southside Bancshares and South Plains Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares $293.84 million 3.12 $105.02 million $3.11 9.77 South Plains Financial $181.03 million 2.59 $58.24 million $3.73 7.63

Dividends

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than South Plains Financial. South Plains Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southside Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Southside Bancshares pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. South Plains Financial pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend for 29 consecutive years and South Plains Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Southside Bancshares and South Plains Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southside Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 South Plains Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Southside Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.23%. South Plains Financial has a consensus price target of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of 0.73%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than South Plains Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Southside Bancshares and South Plains Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares 25.54% 13.13% 1.26% South Plains Financial 22.92% 12.05% 1.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.5% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats South Plains Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southside Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers wealth management and trust services consisting of investment management, administration, revocable and testamentary trusts, and custodian services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

About South Plains Financial

(Get Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; general and specialized commercial loans, including agricultural production and real estate, energy, finance, investment, and insurance loans, as well as loans to goods, services, restaurant and retail, construction, and other industries; residential construction loans; and 1-4 family residential loans, auto loans, and other loans for recreational vehicles or other purposes. In addition, it offers crop insurance products; trust products and services; investment services; mortgage banking services; online and mobile banking services; and debit and credit cards. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.