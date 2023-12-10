Status Reaches Market Cap of $165.73 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 10th. Status has a total market cap of $165.73 million and $15.14 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00017290 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,005.87 or 1.00125278 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00010733 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009497 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,868,189,535 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,868,189,535.0354056 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04633642 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $13,450,295.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.