Steem (STEEM) Trading Down 2% This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Steem has a market cap of $116.12 million and $18.01 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000614 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,953.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00174888 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.79 or 0.00559647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.29 or 0.00401125 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00048171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00117716 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 450,494,053 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

