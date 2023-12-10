STP Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $130.38 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 10th. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0671 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, STP has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. STP has a market capitalization of $130.38 million and approximately $10.67 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.06740008 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $11,042,545.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

