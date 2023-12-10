Sui (SUI) Price Hits $0.66 on Major Exchanges

Sui (SUI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last seven days, Sui has traded up 6% against the dollar. Sui has a market cap of $677.81 million and approximately $192.55 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sui token can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001558 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sui alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sui Token Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,033,262,463 tokens. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,033,262,462.9330767 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.70363454 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $179,758,866.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sui and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.