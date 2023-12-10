Syscoin (SYS) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $102.36 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,303.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.85 or 0.00574667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00120634 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00018969 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 738,478,764 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

