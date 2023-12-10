TerraClassicUSD 1-Day Volume Tops $223.29 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 10th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $438.41 million and approximately $223.29 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00084521 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00024356 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00012781 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003992 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,782,002,018 coins and its circulating supply is 8,974,191,032 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

