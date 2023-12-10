TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Capitalization Tops $383.89 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $383.89 million and approximately $257.24 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0428 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00085666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00023955 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00012921 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003992 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,781,990,799 coins and its circulating supply is 8,974,177,560 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

