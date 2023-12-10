Threshold Self Reported Market Cap Hits $249.13 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last week, Threshold has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $249.13 million and approximately $20.20 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00017374 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,204.26 or 1.00079895 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010885 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009415 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,492,744,406.056322 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02675493 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $18,199,688.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.