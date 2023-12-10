Threshold Self Reported Market Cap Hits $266.92 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $266.92 million and $14.96 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Threshold has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00017956 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,831.54 or 1.00071954 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00010732 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008780 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,492,744,406.056322 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02675493 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $18,199,688.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

