Thunder Brawl 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $720,496.18 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $4.67 million and $720,496.18 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
Thunder Brawl Token Profile
Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl
