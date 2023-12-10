Toncoin (TON) Trading Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days

Toncoin (TON) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 10th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00004872 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.00 billion and approximately $53.09 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00017211 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,113.11 or 1.00032163 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010856 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009369 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,099,430,367 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,099,375,948.241425 with 3,454,655,076.06648 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.33910464 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 176 active market(s) with $42,402,982.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

