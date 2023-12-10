VerusCoin Trading 20.4% Higher Over Last Week (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 10th. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00003294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $107.83 million and $25,445.67 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 74,945,274 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 74,938,998.25626811. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.24144574 USD and is down -14.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $5,485.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

