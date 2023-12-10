Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $84.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.30 million.

Virco Mfg. Stock Up 21.4 %

Shares of Virco Mfg. stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.59. Virco Mfg. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29.

Virco Mfg. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from Virco Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 7.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. 18.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Featured Stories

