Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $84.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 37.06%.

Virco Mfg. Price Performance

Virco Mfg. stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. Virco Mfg. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Virco Mfg. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from Virco Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIRC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virco Mfg. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virco Mfg.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Virco Mfg. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Virco Mfg. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Virco Mfg. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 18.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Featured Articles

